Voice of the Reader: Concerned

To the Editor:

Your July 1 story about the lingering danger of COVID-19 in Southern Illinois quoted health authorities on simple and effective ways to prevent its spread.

Yet, even as Vice President Pence advocates wearing masks in public, it is alarming to see shoppers in stores not observing this advice. Some stores, like Schnucks and the Neighborhood Co-op Grocery, have been diligent in having customers wear masks and other safety measures. Others have not.

A couple of weeks ago, I went to one such store and then wrote to their headquarters about my experience:

"The other day, I went to my local O'Reilly's to get my semi-annual windshield wiper replacements and cabin air filter: I am a long time O'Reilly's customer. To my surprise I found that none of your employees were wearing facemasks. In Illinois use of facemasks is strongly urged as a proven way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. I immediately turned around and walked out of your store. I then drove down the road to a nearby AutoZone. That store has prominent signs about COVID-19 such as distancing and facemasks; its employees wore masks, and were shielded at the cash register. So, I made my purchases there and will do so in the future."