Voice of the Reader: Concerns

To the Editor:

My concern for my country has just multiplied when I read how our country is being stacked with federal judges. In Germany, the beginning of persecutions began in the courts with judges' rulings against the Jewish population.

Is it possible that our courts, in the future, instead of protecting our population, they will make rules against our liberties?

A lot of court rulings have been protecting our population, and I thank God for the judges who have been doing their jobs.

When President Trump said he had placed close to 300 judges in courts, my blood ran cold. I wish our Congressmen and women would start taking some laws away, instead of everyone thinking they have to make new ones.

Another law that here in Illinois worries me is the legalization of recreational cannabis. I realize it is very popular, but I worry about children growing up around it. I'm 92 years old, had six children and watched them grow up.

The problems they had are nothing like the problems kids have today, with drugs and bullying. My heart goes out to them.

God Bless America — I pray this every day.