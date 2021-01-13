 Skip to main content
Voice of the Reader: Consequences
Voice of the Reader: Consequences

To the Editor:

I am very concerned about the events of last week in Washington and anticipate Joe Biden's upcoming inauguration as being a high-value target for more disruption or worse.

Our outgoing president rightfully deserves credit for inciting these events, and I am unsure how Congress might best neutralize him during his remaining days. Even after he's gone, however, there will remain a large number of congressmen (our own included) and a handful of senators who sided with him over the last four years, most recently at their hearing of the Electoral College results. Their objections were entirely without any basis in fact and were therefore disruptive to the democratic process. The blowback has been notable, but I expect it will yield little long-term benefit.

There needs to be some consequences for these lawmakers. There is a petition circulating on the internet to recall those representatives, but I don't think there is a constitutional provision for that action either at the federal or the state level. There are calls for expulsion of these members, but I doubt that there is any chance of that succeeding. A formal sanction is essentially toothless. So I propose an action that might have a chance to succeed and also have a lasting effect.

I believe that Congress has the ability to strip these representatives (as well as Sens. Cruz and Hawley) of any positions of power or influence they may hold on the various committees they serve on. If it were possible, they should be banned from any committee memberships at all. This would diminish their influence and ability to obstruct the new administration's agenda except at the floor, and equally important, it would make them much less attractive to their constituents at election time.

Jim Renshaw

Carbondale

