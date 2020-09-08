Voice of the Reader: Consider this

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

A political conservative is someone who believes in preserving the fundamental institutions of government and society. Nothing is more fundamental to the American way than the right to vote.

Donald Trump and his allies are working to suppress the vote in communities where they expect to be opposed. They are trying to discredit mail-in voting with the unfounded assertion that it will give rise to widespread fraud and by damaging the U.S. Postal Service. Trump has assaulted the democratic process itself, claiming that any election result that does not favor him must be fraudulent.

The actions and assertions are not conservative. They are extreme and they are corrosive.

Congressman Mike Bost's record shows nearly 99% support for Trump's agenda. He may have voted with Trump because of conviction. He may have voted with Trump because of coercion. Either way, he has been party to a betrayal of the most basic principles of American democracy.

Whatever your party affiliation, please consider casting a vote for Ray Lenzi to represent the 12th District in Congress. He will work to conserve your right to vote and have your vote counted.

Richard Russell

Carbondale

