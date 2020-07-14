Voice of the Reader: Consider this

To the Editor:
Since the beginning of the pandemic, I limit where I go. I shop at our local stores early in the morning and have been to as few stores as possible. Items I couldn’t get in Anna or Jonesboro, I have traveled to Carbondale to purchase.
Living west of Jonesboro, much of my bigger shopping would normally be done in Cape Girardeau, but I have avoided going to Missouri since the outbreak. I made an exception recently and was very disappointed to find that no one seems to wear a mask or be aware of social distancing.
I have had mostly the opposite experience shopping in Carbondale. Because of that, I made the decision that when the pandemic is over, I am not going to change my shopping habits. I am going to reward the merchants who were looking out for me. Even though it is 10 miles farther to Carbondale, I will continue to shop there.
I hope everyone will consider that spending money is like voting, every dollar is a vote of support for one business, or one community, over another. Support the communities that work the hardest to keep you and your loved ones safe.
Barb Woolard
Jonesboro
