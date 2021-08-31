Voice of the Reader: Could it be?

To the Editor:

In 1962, I spent the summer with my grandmother in Harrisburg, Illinois. My grandmother’s home was located between the town’s black neighborhood and downtown Harrisburg.

When black residents passed to and from downtown, they, and the white residents, often waved to each other. In the racially charged 1960s, I would describe the relationship between local blacks and whites as civil coexistence, almost cordial. Both sides, despite not having much in common, seemed to share a genuine desire for harmony.

Studies have shown that three-month old infants demonstrate a noticeable preference for faces of their own ethnic group. And in a 2015 interview, John Dovidio, PhD, and Yale psychology professor explains that while people still have negative racial thoughts, “Instead of feelings of hatred, it’s more like feelings of avoidance and discomfort.”

Considering the George Lloyd tragedy and others, it may seem foolhardy to suggest that we’ve made progress. But do most of us, black or white, really default to hatred?

A psychologist friend of mine notes that a pendulum effect exists after such events when overcorrecting emotional swings implicate innocent people.