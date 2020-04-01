Voice of the Reader: COVID-19 can make homelessness worse
Voice of the Reader: COVID-19 can make homelessness worse

To the Editor:

While all of us struggle to follow social distancing and food hoarding, for several across our country and across Illinois and Missouri, none of these measures are remotely feasible, the unhoused community.

For millions more that are surviving at the brink of homelessness this pandemic may be forcing them to continue to work. Eleven million American families currently pay over 50% of their income for rent and are living on the financial edge and are only one event away from homelessness, be it the loss of a job or the burden of a medical bill. COVID-19 can make our homelessness crisis worse and we must act now.

I urge our members of Congress to support Emergency Solutions Grants to address the housing and health needs of people experiencing homelessness, along with a national moratorium on evictions and substantial resources for emergency rental assistance.

Sri Jaladi

St. Louis

