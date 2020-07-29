Voice of the Reader: COVID-19 relief, not campaign money

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

As Congress negotiates the next COVID-19 relief bill, they should include provisions to stop it from being used as a Trump campaign tool.

After the first bill, the administration arranged to have Trump's name printed boldly on the stimulus checks, which was unprecedented. And instead of the customary generic notice from the Treasury Department, the follow-up letter indicated that it came from the White House, with the salutation "My Fellow American," signed by President Trump, touting his administration's efforts. The envelope indicated that it came from the IRS, making it hard to ignore. And postage and mailing costs were paid by the IRS.

Ironically, a major reason we even need this relief is because Trump initially failed to act and then took so many deadly missteps in dealing with the pandemic. He has continued to downplay the danger and ignore the science, even during crowded campaign rallies. Millions of people's lives have been ruined. And he has accepted no responsibility for how badly he has handled this pandemic. Now, he certainly shouldn't be allowed to use the taxpayers' money for further self-promotion.

David J. Roberts