Voice of the Reader: Cross finish line safely

To the Editor:

Staying safe during this pandemic has been a real marathon. We are nearing the end of this race and this is not the time to slack off. Instead we need to sprint through the tape. What does that mean? Like runners increasing their speed as they near the finish line, we have to increase our vigilance and protective measures so we can safely reach the COVID-19 finish line. Our race is over when the vaccine enters sufficient arms.

I’m not waiting for the CDC to tell me how to protect myself from the much more contagious variant. This virus is mostly airborne. So to further increase my safety, I’m going to try to double spatial distance from others to 12 feet and further reduce my total daily contact time with others. Any visits with friends will be outdoors, distanced and masked. I’ll use curbside delivery when possible and reduce shopping trips. I’ll wash my hands even more frequently but especially when returning home. I’m taking a hiatus from haircuts, elective medical and dental visits or anything that involves close contact for prolonged times.

Mask wearing remains the most important thing we all need to be doing. A mask does no good worn below your nose. The time for using any old mask or bandana needs to end. Use an online search like “filters greater than 95%.”