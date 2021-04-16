Voice of the Reader: Cultural change needed

Current events continue to show us that we have to change how we conduct policing in this country. A typical police department puts far too much focus on the enforcement aspect of crime prevention, rather than embracing more community-oriented policing strategies. With the amount of distrust among law enforcement officers and many communities, it would be highly beneficial if police departments made more of a concerted effort to bridge that disconnect. If those relationships are cultivated, I believe there would be less tension between the police and their respective communities when the inevitable police involved high publicity incident occurs. Initiatives such as citizen police academies, mentoring programs, and regular Q&As with the public would be just a few ways to address the ongoing tension.

By the way, such an approach should be adopted, not only by police leaders, but every rank and file officer as well. Unfortunately, more emphasis is placed on rewarding officers for the amount of arrests made or tickets written. Of course, those activities are and should be a part of all police operations. However, if we are truly going to transform policing for the betterment of society, there has to be a cultural change within the profession. And until we have the total trust, confidence, and respect of the community, we will have much work left to do.