Voice of the Reader: Culturally responsive teaching standards bring politics to classroom

To the Editor:

After reading in various sources about the Illinois Assembly's Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) considering on Feb. 16, 2021, a recommendation from the Illinois State Board of Education to adopt the "Culturally Responsive Teaching and Learning Standards" (CRTL) for K-12 and for certified teachers, I felt it imperative to write this letter.

These standards, if adopted, will affect what is taught in the classroom as well as be a political litmus test for individuals to get and/or keep a job as a teacher in Illinois. The goal of education, I believe, is to teach students how to think critically and not what to think. The latter is a goal of the CRTL.

Explanations for the CRTL standards can be found on the internet by searching "Culturally Responsive Teaching and Learning Standards" in Illinois. Ted Dabrowski of Wirepoints.org has a good explanation of the proposal and its effects on making our schools an arm of the progressive left ideals and students required to be engaged in activism. Stanley Kurtz has a detailed analysis of the mandate in the National Review on Jan. 19, 2021. Both authors share the opinion that the CRTL standards will politicize the educational process.