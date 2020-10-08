Voice of the Reader: Debates in 2020

To the Editor:

Debates in 2020:

Moderator (M): Is today Wednesday?

Candidate 1 (C1): I want to thank you for this question. And I want to thank the American people. This has been an issue where our administration has always had a definitive response and I welcome the occasion to address this point. There are many days in each year and …

Candidate 2 (C2): I must object, our administration has advocated for many days in each year when you were still in diapers.

M: Please allow C1 to finish.

C1: As I was saying, when my parents, of diverse racial and ethnic background, arrived in this wonderful land of opportunity, my father worked in the coal mines and Wednesdays were one of the days when he worked in these mines. He instilled in me …

C2: I must state that our record on clean air is beyond reproach and I will not have you lecture me on …

M: Please … Please let C1 continue.

C1: Thank you, M for allowing me to continue, and thank the American people. I …