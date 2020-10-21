Voice of the Reader: Defund the police?

To the Editor:

With the election fast approaching, I still have unanswered questions about a Democratic candidate running for Congress. Time and time again I have seen people ask this candidate an important question that has still gone unanswered. The candidate is Raymond Lenzi and the question is whether he supports defunding the police.

I am starting to think the reason why he has not answered this question is because he agrees with the radical left faction of the Democratic Party and truly believes that our local police departments should be disbanded and go without pay. Why do I think this? He has made several anti-law enforcement posts on social media, his senior campaign staff marched in a protest holding up signs saying "defund the police," and he even called for the removal of the school resource officer from Carbondale Community High School.

Mr. Lenzi does not reflect the values of Southern Illinois and must be rejected at the ballot box on Nov. 3. Think about it … Do you really want somebody representing you in Congress who doesn’t believe in the rule of law and doesn’t even want to protect our children in school? I know I sure don’t. I am voting against Raymond Lenzi and I urge you to do the same.

Noah Cash

Marion

