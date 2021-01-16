 Skip to main content
Voice of the Reader: Disappear like roaches
Voice of the Reader: Disappear like roaches

To the Editor:

As a young man growing up in a New York City housing project, you were always suspect that roaches could appear.

However, you knew they would disappear once the light shined on them.

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the light shone brightly on those who desecrated our American democracy. Many thought the images they saw that day would be of Black and white youth wearing Black Lives Matter Symbols destroying the self-declared “god-given privilege” that many have been provided. Instead, they saw the underlining remnants of American extremism, those culturally challenged, misinformed, mostly white who believe their faith was somehow intertwined with the election of a narcissistic, childish and unprepared president. What was more apparent was that those emboldened traitors of the republic received such apparent approbation not only from the president, but also from members of Congress.

As citizens we cannot allow the fallout to merely land at the feet of the president without educating the public that legislators such as Mike Bost, who participated in the stalling of the Electoral College confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden, are equally to blame.

This unsophisticated and mindless strategy only heightened and emboldened those who felt disenfranchised and cheated because they were fed lies and untruths about election fraud. What was more reprehensible was that members of Congress used these people to further their own personal agendas. Now they will forever and correctly be viewed as traitors, meanwhile initiators like Congressman Bost will disappear just like roaches when the lights come on.

Waverly Robinson

Carbondale

