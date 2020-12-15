Voice of the Reader: Disqualified

Rep. Mike Bost's "explanation" of why he voted to throw out approximately 20 million votes was not credible. This election was not close, "voter fraud" does not exist, as Mr. Bost well knows. Supporting a coup because your Dear Leader won't admit he lost is intolerable. Why should anyone believe him when he takes an oath to uphold the Constitution? He has disqualified himself from holding public office and the House should refuse to seat him and all the other Republicans supporting this hollow conman.