Voice of the Reader: Do Southern Illinois a favor
Voice of the Reader: Do Southern Illinois a favor

To the Editor:

Our Congressman Mike Bost can do Southern Illinois a big favor when Electoral College votes are certified in a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6 if he remains seated, keeps his mouth shut, and doesn’t further embarrass his constituents — both Republicans and Democrats — as he did by supporting the absurd Texas lawsuit.

Such acts simply make Southern Illinois look ridiculous and Bost’s constituents look ignorant for having elected someone who would support such a ludicrous proposition.

Mike, just realize that Joe Biden will be our next president, so get over it. If we survived four years of Trump, we will surely survive the next four less chaotic and more refreshing years of leadership from Joe Biden. I predict that you and the country will be pleasantly surprised by what transpires.

Michael Madigan

Murphysboro

