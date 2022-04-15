 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Voice of the Reader: Do you remember?

To the Editor:

This letter is directed at the baby boomers; how many of you remember Jane Fonda's ill conceived visit to North Vietnam during the war? Her detractors labeled her a traitor.

Some, not all, of the above mentioned now listen to right-wing propaganda on a regular basis. The difference between Jane Fonda and Tucker Carlson is she admitted a mistake that she described as contemplatable and took full responsibility.

He, on the other hand, has kowtowed to Putin and the former president who claims that Russia's evil dictator is a genius.

We've all seen inflation and recession in our lifetime. Even in a depression our economy finds a way to correct itself. If Trump is elected in 2024 our democracy will not!

Daryl Ice

Benton

