 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voice of the Reader: Do you think?
0 comments

Voice of the Reader: Do you think?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

Well, we've got trouble here in river city, a capital "T" and that rhymes with "V" and that stands for "vaccination."

While everyone was scratching their heads and wondering why the drop in vaccinations, maybe they should look closely at the ads for vaccinations, as every one shows people getting a needle in their arms. Now I only know a few people who don't mind getting a needle in their arms, but those said people are getting some magic stuff that makes them feel a lot better. Maybe if the ads stopped showing the needles, which are very long, being thrust into people's arms the vaccinations would increase. Do you think? 

And while they are at it, can we ditch Joe Namath and that Social Security ad?

Larry Mittendorf

Murphysboro

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Voice of the Reader: Make a bold pledge
Letters

Voice of the Reader: Make a bold pledge

  • Updated

I commend Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker for the “all in for the win” vaccine lottery which will award $7 million in cash prizes for adults 18 years of age and older, as well as $3 million in scholarship awards for Illinoisans ages 12 to 17

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News