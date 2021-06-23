Voice of the Reader: Do you think?

While everyone was scratching their heads and wondering why the drop in vaccinations, maybe they should look closely at the ads for vaccinations, as every one shows people getting a needle in their arms. Now I only know a few people who don't mind getting a needle in their arms, but those said people are getting some magic stuff that makes them feel a lot better. Maybe if the ads stopped showing the needles, which are very long, being thrust into people's arms the vaccinations would increase. Do you think?