Voice of the Reader: Do your homework

To the Editor:

A former college professor like Ray Lenzi should know that a big part of school is doing your homework. Unfortunately, it appears he doesn't practice what he teaches.

Lenzi recently posted a video on his Facebook page claiming that Mike Bost has not visited Cairo and East St. Louis, and then shamefully asks, "does he have something against African American communities?” Mr. Lenzi is lying and race-baiting to scare voters; a quick search on Mike Bost’s website and social media proves just how wrong Lenzi is.

In Cairo, Congressman Bost has met with elected officials and local businesses, and he hosted a constituent forum on public housing issues. He introduced legislation to hold the Alexander County Housing Authority accountable for its corruption, testified before a congressional committee on the crisis, and even brought Housing Secretary Ben Carson to Cairo to see the housing problems there for himself. Cairo's former Democrat mayor crossed party lines to endorse Mike Bost — twice!