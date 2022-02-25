Voice of the Reader: Don’t fall for billionaires’ propaganda

To the Editor:

Last year in Illinois, the ultra-wealthy successfully defeated a proposal to implement a graduated income tax. Such a change would require a constitutional amendment. But special interests mounted a multi-million dollar ad campaign scaring voters into believing that if such a tax were implemented, it would eventually trickle down to the middle class, and it was defeated at the polls. With the chronic financial woes our state has struggled with for decades now, this tax would have had an immediate impact, but instead, our billionaires continue to pay the same percentage of their obscene wealth as you and me, even as that wealth has ballooned since the pandemic began.

In the 1950’s, under a Republican administration, the top tax rate for the nation’s wealthiest citizens was 92% (although there were myriad write-offs and exclusions even then.) Today the top rate is 37%, with the capital gains rate at 20%, according to forbes.com (this applies to much of that $2.1 billion increase.) With the political power wielded by the ultra-wealthy, their ability to fend off any efforts to raise taxes on their wealth has been illustrated right here at home.

Here are a few simply staggering numbers: At the beginning of the pandemic, March 2020, the collective wealth of the nation’s 614 billionaires stood at just short of $3 trillion, according to Americans for Tax Fairness. By October 2021, their numbers had swelled to 745, and their combined worth stood at over $5 trillion. That $2.1 trillion growth, a 70% increase, is two-thirds more than the combined wealth of the lower 50% of U.S. households. It’s also enough to fund 60% of President Biden’s 10-year Build Back Better plan. Think about it. 745 Americans in a country of 330 million. $5,000,000,000,000. I wonder how many readers enjoyed a 70% increase in their net worth during that time?

I don’t have any answers as to how to right this top-heavy ship, but it would seem clear to any ordinary citizen that this condition cannot long endure. For starters, if we ever get a constitutional amendment on the ballot again to impose a graduated income tax, don’t fall for the billionaires’ propaganda — vote yes!

Jim Renshaw

Carbondale

