Voice of the Reader: Don't be foolish

In three weeks there will be a vaccine for Omicron B. That will be five weeks too late for me. After getting two shots and two boosters and avoiding it for two plus years, I contracted the virus. They say that fully vaccinated people will only have mild cases. That is a comparative statement. I now have a much greater respect for those who have had the virus, especially those who have perished after suffering tremendously. I received and started Paxlovid as soon as I tested positive. The medication works as advertised, although it is not easy to take. Three pills, morning and night for five days and it knocks the virus out, however during that time the side effects add another layer of misery to your fever and other COVID-19 symptoms. There's an upset stomach that totally kills your appetite and there's a taste in your mouth that to me was like a mouth full of iodine or battery acid. Although I wouldn't recommend it as a diet, I lost 10 pounds in five days. I understand that there are already 10,000 variants of the virus, so if you're not vaccinated don't be foolish, get vaccinated and if you are fully vaccinated, I envy your opportunity to get the new booster and avoid what I just went through, because although "mild" I was sicker than I can remember.