Voice of the Reader: Don't forget

Van Ikner is running for the newly redrawn 118th district. The first time I met Van I liked him right away. Amazingly each time I meet him I like him more and more. If you want an honest representative just go to his Facebook page, Van "Of the People" Ikner, to see for yourself how honest he really is!

Van is just a regular guy. Definitely more like me than his opponent. He has struggled but he has overcome the obstacles that were put in his way! If you get a chance to meet Van please take that opportunity! As soon as we get him elected I plan on pushing him to get broadband in my neighborhood!! Our current representative received a large grant for my district and my neighborhood was still not included! I know there are plenty of people like me and I know Van will work hard for us!