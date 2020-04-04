Voice of the Reader: Don't spread germs

To the Editor:
Regardless of how one feels about the coronvirus, there is something worth sharing about it and other germs.
One should always be sure not to spread them even without a pandemic going on. I often don't see people covering their mouths when they sneeze or cough and am guilty of this myself. What most annoys me, however, is the sheer number of people who cough into their hand or fist. One is supposed to cough into the inside of their arm.
Coughing into your hand hasn't been what health experts recommend for well over a decade. Think about it: Your hands touch lots of different things where as the inside of your arm does not. Thus, one shouldn't cough into either of their hands.
Adam Decker
Chester
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!