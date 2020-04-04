Voice of the Reader: Don't spread germs

Regardless of how one feels about the coronvirus, there is something worth sharing about it and other germs.

One should always be sure not to spread them even without a pandemic going on. I often don't see people covering their mouths when they sneeze or cough and am guilty of this myself. What most annoys me, however, is the sheer number of people who cough into their hand or fist. One is supposed to cough into the inside of their arm.