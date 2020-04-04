Voice of the Reader: Don't spread germs
0 comments
editor's pick

Voice of the Reader: Don't spread germs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

Regardless of how one feels about the coronvirus, there is something worth sharing about it and other germs.

One should always be sure not to spread them even without a pandemic going on. I often don't see people covering their mouths when they sneeze or cough and am guilty of this myself. What most annoys me, however, is the sheer number of people who cough into their hand or fist. One is supposed to cough into the inside of their arm.

Coughing into your hand hasn't been what health experts recommend for well over a decade. Think about it: Your hands touch lots of different things where as the inside of your arm does not. Thus, one shouldn't cough into either of their hands.

Adam Decker

Chester

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Same stuff

Letter to the Editor: If folks could only realize every time you falsely accuse the president of this or that, he gains more and more votes for the upcoming election.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: More help

Letter to the Editor: The term “out of sight, out of mind” has taken on a new meaning during the coronavirus. In the midst of panic and worry, it is easy to forget about the smaller details — or rather the smaller creatures.

Letters

Voice of the Reader

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: The term “out of sight, out of mind” has taken on a new meaning during the coronavirus. In the midst of panic and worry, it is easy to forget about the smaller details — or rather the smaller creatures.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Just imagine

Letter to the Editor: Instead of rushing everywhere all the time, we are being forced to slow down, to spend time at home, and to spend time with our children and loved ones.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Slow response

Letter to the Editor: Instead, the task of coping with the virus has been left to governors whose states are short supplies and hospital beds, and Dr. Fauci should be listened to rather than being used as a briefing background prop.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News