Voice of the Reader: Don't wait

We have been hearing and reading that each state’s Secretary of State has or will have the power to change local voting records and/or electoral votes. In other words, our votes may or may not count the way we wish because theoretically one person in state politics can assume control over the electorate.

And news reporters and talking heads in the media are expressing their concerns (and shaping our opinions) by using very emotionally descriptive terms that may or may not be based on actual witnessed and documented facts. There appears to be a lot of fear mongering going on.

That behooves us, independently, as the legitimate voters, to investigate how a candidate manages their platform and operates in their life and then to determine if that’s the person we want to represent us.

In barely four months, we will have the opportunity to vote on how we exist in our country, possibly for years to come. Don’t wait until a “major” election to vote, start at the local level because that’s where it truly begins. Please learn and gather factual information now and be prepared.

Judy Ashby

Carbondale