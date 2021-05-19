Voice of the Reader: "Dum Spiro Spero"

Just when you felt incapable of surprise at society's savagery, comes news of South Carolina's bill forcing death rowinmates to choose between the electricchair or a newly formed firing squad! This from a state with the motto: 'While I breathe, I hope.' The hope is to revive executions after a 10-year hiatus due to Big Pharma refusing to sell drugs to induce eternity. South Carolina's batch of lethal injection drugs expired in 2013 leaving three inmates in limbo, all normal appeals exhausted. They fall under a previous law that those who don't choose the electric chair are automatically slated for lethal injection ... unless we run out of penalty powder! Then what? Never fear! Guv McMaster's posse is here armed with the deadliest weapons lobby's can buy. Rest assured them varmints'll die! Did your body just torque at that about face of civilization? Won't some humane soul please plug in Ole Sparky again? As Rep. Hill opined, "If you're cool with the electric chair, you mighty as well be cool with burning at the stake." Burn, baby, burn.