Voice of the Reader: Earth Day a success
To the Editor:

Earth Day 2020 was probably the most environmentally friendly Earth Day ever! Pollution levels of all kinds (air, noise, light) were down in cities around the world. No one bought anything they didn’t need. And millions of people celebrated at home versus driving somewhere. Of course, the goal is for even better future Earth Days ... without pandemics!

I believe that we can do it. I believe that this great pause has given many a glimpse of something better than "normal." To be sure, the purveyors of "business as usual" are already working to lure us back in and the onslaught of enticements will be dizzying. But we don’t need what they are trying to make us want. We don’t have to keep building their pyramids. We have a choice. We can choose a better way.

Mike Baltz

Carbondale

