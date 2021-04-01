Voice of the Reader: Embrace it

To the Editor:

The work of connecting great employers with promising employees provides a special vantage point on what’s most vital to Illinois’ workforce.

A year of COVID-driven challenges have demonstrated, more than ever: Child care is critical to workforce stability, just as early childhood programs are important to laying a foundation for skills necessary to success in classrooms and careers.

That’s why, as a local business leader, employing over 9,000 people in 2020, I’m so encouraged by your March 15 story, “Pritzker-appointed commission to call for early childhood education funding overhaul.”

After a long period of study, this bipartisan, statewide commission is issuing recommendations for long-overdue improvements in the support and governance of child care, pre-K and birth-to-three programs — priorities for strengthening Illinois’ economy, in addition to the well-being of individual kids and families.

Even before COVID, our early childhood system was fragmented and uneven. Providers’ chronically low compensation has undermined the high value of their work. Too many areas of Illinois lack the services local families want and need.