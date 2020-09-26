 Skip to main content
Voice of the Reader: Enter Ken Griffin
Voice of the Reader: Enter Ken Griffin

To the Editor:

A few days after I submitted my letter about the seven billionaires contributing $100,000 each to the committee that opposes the Illinois tax amendment on the November ballot, Ken Griffin donated $20 million to that cause. Griffin, probably the richest Illinois resident, has become the Republican Party’s “sugar daddy,” easily surpassing donations made by former Gov. Bruce Rauner. In the two-year 2018 election cycle, Griffin donated over $32 million to Republicans. Check out the Illinois State Board of Elections’ records.

Griffin says his opposition to the tax amendment is “a fight to save Illinois.” His $20 million donation represents less than half the amount of income tax increase he would have per year with the graduated income tax. Having made billions of dollars doing investments, he knows where to put his money for the greatest gain. We cannot argue with his success, but we shouldn’t have to be the ones to pay for it this time.

Dennis Johnson

Murphysboro

