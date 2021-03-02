Voice of the Reader: Erin Connelly for District 95 School Board

Members of the Carbondale Community, I'm writing to encourage you to cast your vote for Erin Connelly as a member of the District 95 School Board. In the 15-plus years that I have known Erin, I have seen in her the qualities needed in a productive and engaged school board member.

Erin has always been an advocate for the Carbondale community and those in it. She is a dedicated friend, parent and professional. I see in Erin someone who has an empathetic heart for the people of Carbondale, no matter their situation or educational needs. Her professional expertise in speech development and therapy make her a great resource for District 95. Erin has always shown herself to be willing to go above and beyond what is asked of her to serve those around her. She does not shy from dealing with tough issues and approaching them with care, empathy, and seriousness.