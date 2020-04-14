Voice of the Reader: Essential

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the Editor:

Though “Keep It In the Ground” groups no doubt object, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s shelter-in-place executive order designates the oil and natural gas industry as essential for good reason.

As daunting as the COVID-19 pandemic has been, the prospect of tackling this crisis without the products and services the petroleum industry provides would be almost unconscionable. Most notably, health care professionals use a myriad of petroleum-based products every day to treat patients afflicted with COVID-19 and literally save lives. IV bags, ventilator machines, hospital gowns, gloves and the 3.5 billion face masks used by medical professionals a year are comprised of or include components of single-use plastics. Doctor’s scrubs, sterilization trays and monitors are also made of plastic or include petroleum products.

It would also be hard to imagine where we would be if our diesel-powered over-the-road truckers were unable to deliver the products Americans need to weather this storm. Petroleum-derived pharmaceuticals, food and critical supplies would simply not be available if transportation fuels were not abundant and affordable. Petroleum-based technology such as computers and cell phones also allow an unprecedented number of people to work from home and adhere to social distancing precautions.