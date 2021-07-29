Voice of the Reader: Evicted? We can help.

Many people in southern Illinois are still struggling to make ends meet and either can’t pay their rent, or are months behind on payments. With Illinois’ eviction ban expiring soon, we must do everything we can to help keep people in their homes. That’s because eviction is more than just a single, negative event in someone’s life. It causes a ripple effect of devastating consequences for both families and communities. People often lose everything – from their possessions, to their jobs, to their support systems.

The good news is legal help is available. Eviction Help Illinois is a network of nonprofit organizations, funded by the Illinois Department of Human Services, providing free legal assistance and mediation services to people facing potential eviction. People can call (855) 631.0811 or text “Eviction Help” to (844) 938.4280 to connect with a legal aid expert. You can also visit evictionhelpillinois.org. Eviction Help Illinois also connects tenants to resources like rental assistance. You can visit illinoisrentalassistance.org to find available assistance programs. Landlords can apply for these funds too. Because just as important as keeping renters in their homes, is helping landlords regain lost income and avoid foreclosure. We’re proud to partner with the state of Illinois on its eviction response. By making it easier for people to access legal help, we can help prevent a tidal wave of evictions that could overwhelm our court system and irrevocably hurt our communities.