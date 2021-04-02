Voice of the Reader: Expect better

To the Editor:

Former House Speaker Tip O’Neill is remembered for saying that “all politics is local.” In the most fundamental sense, he was exactly right. Politics can also be the most vibrant and essential at the local level as well. On April 6 we will get the opportunity to exercise our political opinions at the polls, voting for local government representatives whose jobs affect our lives in ways we can observe as we look out our front door, as we send our children to school, as we look to our neighbors’ welfare.

In Makanda Township, we are seeing the most vibrant and active slate of candidates running for Trustee, Clerk and Highway Commissioner that have been in contention in recent memory. They are being supported by citizens who expect better at this level of government than they have been getting for some time now. No one, for example, can recall the last time the township released any monies to people in need from its General Assistance fund, which, after all, is why it exists. During this time of COVID, we all know there are those among us for whom there is a need.