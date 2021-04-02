Voice of the Reader: Expect better

To the Editor:
Former House Speaker Tip O’Neill is remembered for saying that “all politics is local.” In the most fundamental sense, he was exactly right. Politics can also be the most vibrant and essential at the local level as well. On April 6 we will get the opportunity to exercise our political opinions at the polls, voting for local government representatives whose jobs affect our lives in ways we can observe as we look out our front door, as we send our children to school, as we look to our neighbors’ welfare.
In Makanda Township, we are seeing the most vibrant and active slate of candidates running for Trustee, Clerk and Highway Commissioner that have been in contention in recent memory. They are being supported by citizens who expect better at this level of government than they have been getting for some time now. No one, for example, can recall the last time the township released any monies to people in need from its General Assistance fund, which, after all, is why it exists. During this time of COVID, we all know there are those among us for whom there is a need.
We also know that the pandemic that has forced children to try to learn from home, workers to try to perform their jobs from home and people with health and/or mobility issues to try to secure services from home. In a township where internet service is often spotty, slow, wildly disparate in cost or even unavailable at all, Township government has done nothing to seek solutions to this tremendous problem.
As a rural township, Makanda has limited financial resources. Yet there have been spending decisions that have not served its citizens well. Records have been spotty and spare. Costly disputes have cost us to no advantage whatsoever. We should expect better.
On April 6, Makanda needs a clean sweep. Vote for Trustee candidates Michael Holub, Clay Kolar, Debbie Stanley and Fred York. Vote for Ed Hoke for Highway Commissioner and Regina Einig for Township Clerk. Learn more about them and their platform at Makandadems.com. Expect Better.
Jim Renshaw
Carbondale