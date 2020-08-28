 Skip to main content
Voice of the Reader: Express yourself
To the Editor:

While expressing yourself, then please respect yourself and others whom may need your help. Our United States of America was built on strong beliefs that "do unto others that you would like them to do unto you." Our country is being divided each day by political Democrats, Republicans, Tea Party, Green Party, etc. When each of us start respecting and expressing ourselves and protecting ourselves as a nation then the great divide will fail and our country will become whole again.

I call on white, Black, Latino, Mexican, Asian, Native Americans, etc. and all citizens of the U.S. to realize that we cannot find unity until we can come to an agreement to find peace among us. Please ask yourself, neighbor, family, church member, child, grandchild, or friend if they feel that our United States is strong enough to endure the current political movements, civil unrest, and pandemic that is now conflicting America? If some of those folks responded negative then that may be their reflection and your opportunity to give a positive response to educate those willing to listen about the history of the many devastating illnesses, wars, and depression eras that our United States have survived. North, Central, and South America has been a part of this world for a long time. The U.S. and our government standards of liberty and freedom that we enjoy today are only a minute small particle of time since creation. Can we continue to enjoy the moments or should we destroy the opportunity to continue?

My sincere wishes are that all Americans have the motive and courage to protect and support America in this time of need. If America had a foreign country or nation trying to overthrow and destroy America, where will you be? It appears that many are attempting to destroy America from within. Please examine yourself, express yourself, and respect yourself. America needs all of us to unite yesterday, today, tomorrow, and many years for our future.

Michael L. Duncan

Murphysboro

