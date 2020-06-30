Voice of the Reader: Face mask foolery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

I am becoming somewhat discouraged and alarmed by the number of people I encounter who are not wearing masks or even socially distancing as I venture out to perform essential visits to such places as the grocery store, the drugstore, etc. I suspect that an unseen and unconfronted danger is simply not real to these folks, but I would implore them to consider what life in a free society really means.

Most of us seem to understand and accept that the concept of free speech, for instance, doesn’t mean that you are free to say anything anywhere — you can’t shout “fire” in a crowded theater, for instance, because it imperils the safety of the other theatergoers. You can’t drive 100 mph through a residential neighborhood because there is a real risk to the lives and safety of the residents of that neighborhood. In spite of the Second Amendment, you can’t take target practice on Main Street for equally obvious reasons. The limitations we must accept to personal freedom in these and a myriad of other situations relate to the common good.