Voice of the Reader: Fair?

To the Editor:

This is a response to a writer about the Fair Tax. He did not define "fair" or what is "fair" about the Fair Tax or why his position is fair. What's more fair than everyone paying the same rate? If fair is what progressives and Democrats are seeking, this is one issue they continue to ignore or refuse to address.

The data does not support the writer's statement that per capita, the middle and lower income families shoulder the burden of our current tax system. If the middle and lower income families pay a higher income to taxes, blame the progressive Democrats for raising taxes on gas, vehicle registration, and other hidden fees. I wonder if these are progressive enough for the writer?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The writer gives us a wish list of things he wants will be accomplished with increased taxes. I once read the definition of insanity as doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. He must assume the Illinois voter is insane because he wants us to give more money to those who caused the fiscal mess the state is in. What we need is more accountability.