Voice of the Reader: Fashionable?

To the Editor:

Gov. Haley has accused the Democrats of making it "fashionable" to say that America is a racist country. “America is not racist,” she says. Let’s disregard for a moment whether finally admitting an unpleasant truth should be considered as "fashionable." I recognize that she is entitled to her opinion; however, I would like to ask upon what evidence she bases her assertion.

Unfortunately, evidence to the contrary is all too easy to find: The "Fancy Maid" trade. Amistad. The Trail of Tears. The Dred Scott Decision. “Our new government is founded upon…its foundations laid, its cornerstone rests, upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man, that slavery…is his natural and normal condition.” Sand Creek. ”Nits make lice.” The Chinese Exclusion Act. “The only good Indian is a dead Indian.” The White Man’s Burden. The Ku Klux Klan. Rock Springs. Greenwood. Jim Crow. The Mexican Repatriation. Hawk’s Nest Tunnel. Cross Burnings. “Separate but Equal.” Lynchings. Redlining. Sundown Towns. Ozawa v. the United States. The Port Chicago disaster. Manzanar. “Segregation today, segregation forever.” Anti-miscegenation laws. “Which doll is prettier?” The Green Book. The Southern Strategy. Willie Horton.