Voice of the Reader: Federalism talk was all show
Voice of the Reader: Federalism talk was all show

To the Editor:

The GOP historically at least paid lip service to local control of elections. The Texas effort to file a bill of complaint with the Supreme Court against other states on those states' laws was a rejection of such principles and so laughable on its face that the ink was barely dry before the Supreme Court rejected it.

That Illinois Representatives Bost and LaHood (along with 124 other GOP members of Congress) filed an amicus brief in support of Texas' frivolous claim confirms all the federalism rhetoric was merely for show. They have proven their fealty to one man, but little else.

A proud party once known for individual liberty, limited government and independent thought is now nothing more than the mouthpiece of a one-term president who refused to accept no for an answer. Hopefully this embarrassingly failed power play will send a message to the GOP members of Congress that it's time to find a little intestinal fortitude and move on from Trumpism. If not, I suggest they begin updating their resumes.

Matt Anderson

Mahomet

