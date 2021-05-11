Voice of the Reader: Feed the hungry

For 45 years volunteers from local faith communities and civic organizations have held the annual Church Women United Hunger Sale each spring, to help local, national, and international food assistance programs. COVID 19 stopped the in-person sale in 2020, but it WILL be taking place outdoors this year in several monthly mini pop-up sales. The first pop-up sale was in mid-April outside the First Christian Church at 306 W. Monroe in Carbondale. The next will be in the same location on May 15 (rain date May 22nd). It will be possible to check sale dates this summer by going on Facebook and using the keyword “Hunger Sale.” These sales are sponsored by Church Women United in Carbondale. Online sales, donations, and some grant money made it possible to fund local agencies at about 50% of the usual amounts in 2020. Proceeds from the pop-up sales in 2021 will again be distributed locally, including to Good Samaritan House, the Women’s Center, and several area food pantries. When the sales end this fall, various agencies will be invited to collect any unsold items to further benefit community programs. So now is the time to grab those masks, come bargain hunting on Saturday, and help feed the hungry!