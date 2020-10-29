Voice of the Reader: First step to defunding

To the Editor:
Illinois State Sen. Robert Peters and State Rep. Justin Peters, etc. of the Chicago Democrats party will attempt to end the money bail bond for all counties in Illinois. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker supports this agenda. This is a soft approach to start defunding all law enforcement agencies of Illinois. The bail bond system is a significant source of law enforcement funding. It was designed and established into Illinois law to ensure that offenders of the law will appear in court and be represented properly by having their right of due process, thus to secure justice of the accusations of violations charged against them. Monetary bail works and has been a very effective means to retain arrested offenders of justice by incarceration or posting a significant amount of money to ensure their return to face violations in a court of law.
Illinois citizens may find that Black Illinoisans make 60% of all jailed detainees, Latinos is approximately 15%, and white offenders approximately 25%. To reform and abolish bail bond removes protection of citizens from those arrested for offending them, no matter what race or color the detainee may be. If you are a family member or a victim of an offender, you have an opportunity to voice your opinion on bail bond reform through contacts to your local political leaders as well as news medias. This is a very important issue that will weigh heavy on the future of justice for law-abiding citizens.
We must realize that the Democrat politicians of the Chicago area will count and do anything to get a vote to enhance their ability for re-election. All law enforcement officers (retired/presently serving) and respective agencies across Illinois need to step up and send a loud and clear message to Springfield that we will not tolerate defunding law enforcement.
Abolishing monetary bail bond may be just the first step of defunding. What's next? How about we consider reducing all judges salaries by 35% and see if that does not put the skids on reforming laws of the court!
Michael L. Duncan
Murphysboro
