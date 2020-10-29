Voice of the Reader: First step to defunding

Illinois State Sen. Robert Peters and State Rep. Justin Peters, etc. of the Chicago Democrats party will attempt to end the money bail bond for all counties in Illinois. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker supports this agenda. This is a soft approach to start defunding all law enforcement agencies of Illinois. The bail bond system is a significant source of law enforcement funding. It was designed and established into Illinois law to ensure that offenders of the law will appear in court and be represented properly by having their right of due process, thus to secure justice of the accusations of violations charged against them. Monetary bail works and has been a very effective means to retain arrested offenders of justice by incarceration or posting a significant amount of money to ensure their return to face violations in a court of law.