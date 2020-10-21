Voice of the Reader: Flat tax vs. fair tax

To the Editor:

Once again our current governor is promoting another tax on the state's citizens. (This is the man who removed toilets from a very expensive home/property in order to declare it uninhabitable so he could avoid paying higher property taxes to the City of Chicago). Now ole' Gov. J.B. Pritzker wants to inflict another tax on the citizens of Illinois, claiming it will be the life blood for Illinois' recovery. This fair tax agenda will not promote financial prosperity, but provide an opportunity for himself, legislatures, representatives, etc. to spend more money at their discretion.

How about a flat tax on everyone residing in Illinois? Everyone would pay 25% of their income for taxes. No taxes on paychecks, groceries, motor fuel, property and homes, income tax reductions, etc. (No loopholes for tax deductions for the rich and famous like Gov. Pritzker, attorneys, brokers, etc.) Even the people on welfare would receive a 25% reduction of financial benefits to help grow the economy of our state and make them proud of their sacrifice.

Illinois' politicians have to step up their leadership regarding financial obligations. Illinois citizens must demand they do so or remove them from leadership. The state's current financial crisis created by past and current governors and lawmakers is unfortunate.