Voice of the Reader: Follow the science

To the Editor:

For over the last year, the CDC has said that we needed to wear masks to help protect us from COVID. Based upon the data, and due in large part to vaccinations, the CDC says that we can now begin to unmask with conditions.

Unmasking, or demasking, is going to be a difficult transition, but it shouldn’t be. Many of those who have been saying follow the CDC recommendations, are now saying not to. It is clear that it is important to return to living our lives. We have all seen and/or experienced the damage to our economy. I can’t help but wonder what possible long term harm mask wearing can do to our immune systems.

Follow the science. If you can’t, then just keep wearing your mask. However, it’s time to drop the mask requirement in most situations.

The CDC decision is data driven. To me, denying this recommendation is like someone claiming they won an an election when they clearly haven’t.

Dennis Johnson

Murphysboro

