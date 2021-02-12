Voice of the Reader: Food drive planned

To the Editor:

Members of our communities are relying on food pantries more than ever these days. On Saturday, Feb. 27, Boy Scout Troop 133 and the CCHS Key Club are joining together to hold a drive-thru food drive for the Good Samaritan Food Pantry. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. students will be at the pantry at University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland, Carbondale to collect food. Donors can drive up and pop their trunks and the students will pull bags of nonperishable items so the donors don't even have to get out of their cars.

Organizer Nathaniel Pimentel said, “Every November the Boy Scouts hold our blue bag food drive and this year we had to hold it COVID-style. Our Big Muddy District held several drive through food collection in Jackson County. I found out that while we were successful collecting over 1,000 cans for Good Samaritan, that was about half of what we usually collect with our blue bag collection. I’m also a member of the Key Club, a service group at the high school, so it seemed like a good partnership for both groups to work together and hold another collection.”

Suggested items include powdered milk, peanut butter, baby food, 100% fruit juice, granola bars, cereal, oatmeal, crackers, and canned fruits, vegetable and meats. Please consider helping out on Saturday Feb. 27.