Voice of the Reader: For shame!

To the Editor:
The opposition in Congress to forming a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on their place of business is beyond baffling — it’s downright un-American. The same representatives of the electorate whose safety and ability to perform their sworn duty was imperiled. And yet they would oppose an investigation into how this could have happened. This speaks volumes about where their loyalties lie, and it is not with their constituents. Much has been said about how our democracy is at risk, and this is a prime example of how it’s not even working at all.
Here in our own 12th Congressional District, Representative Mike Bost apparently is unconcerned about how the certification process of the last presidential election was interrupted and lives were lost trying to regain control of Congress. He took an oath to support and defend the constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic, and yet he voted against forming a commission to research measures needed to avoid ever having another insurrection like that of Jan. 6. His fealty to Trump, clinging to the Big Lie, is more important to him than his dedication to the democratic process. For shame, for shame!
Jim Renshaw
Carbondale