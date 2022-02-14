Voice of the Reader: 'Frontline Valentine'

To the Editor:
A valentine to our nation's frontline workers!
We send sweet kisses for the heroic work you
do, facing danger every day to serve a common
purpose. There aren't enough noble words at our
command to commend you as you deserve. We
bow our heads in silent invocation that higher
powers hold you in their care. So many of you
toil in viral trenches to teach our children, nurse
our sick, produce and deliver goods and services
to keep the country grinding through these troubled
times. Though monetary returns may be small, know
that our hearts brim with gratitude! Always in our
thoughts and prayers with reverence for generous
spirits and large hearts! You show us how to love
thy neighbor!
Steve Falcone
Carbondale