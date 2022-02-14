Voice of the Reader: 'Frontline Valentine'

To the Editor:

A valentine to our nation's frontline workers!

We send sweet kisses for the heroic work you

do, facing danger every day to serve a common

purpose. There aren't enough noble words at our

command to commend you as you deserve. We

bow our heads in silent invocation that higher

powers hold you in their care. So many of you

toil in viral trenches to teach our children, nurse

our sick, produce and deliver goods and services

to keep the country grinding through these troubled

times. Though monetary returns may be small, know

that our hearts brim with gratitude! Always in our

thoughts and prayers with reverence for generous

spirits and large hearts! You show us how to love

thy neighbor!

Steve Falcone

Carbondale

