Voice of the Reader: Fully fund Amtrak

To the Editor:

This is an open letter to Southern Illinois’ federal delegation:

Amtrak recently indicated that many of their long-distance routes across the nation may be scaled back to tri-weekly service due to a lack of funding and ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic. On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce, we ask that you fully fund Amtrak Passenger Rail Service to prevent these and any future cuts to this critical service.

The COVID-19 pandemic has touched every aspect of American’s lives. While we acknowledge the reality of recently decreased ridership, please understand that ridership decreased while our government asked that we stay home and limit travel to bend the curve of COVID-19. The reduction in ridership also correlates with Universities across the country, sending their students home to complete their courses online. As the country starts to re-open its doors, the need to move within the country will increase. The City of New Orleans route that extends from Chicago to New Orleans currently stops at multiple points along the I-57 Corridor. This corridor is critical for recreational, educational, and business travel; however, it is vital for the spread of innovation and business.