Voice of the Reader: Fully fund Amtrak
Voice of the Reader: Fully fund Amtrak

To the Editor:

This is an open letter to Southern Illinois’ federal delegation:

Amtrak recently indicated that many of their long-distance routes across the nation may be scaled back to tri-weekly service due to a lack of funding and ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic. On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce, we ask that you fully fund Amtrak Passenger Rail Service to prevent these and any future cuts to this critical service.

The COVID-19 pandemic has touched every aspect of American’s lives. While we acknowledge the reality of recently decreased ridership, please understand that ridership decreased while our government asked that we stay home and limit travel to bend the curve of COVID-19. The reduction in ridership also correlates with Universities across the country, sending their students home to complete their courses online. As the country starts to re-open its doors, the need to move within the country will increase. The City of New Orleans route that extends from Chicago to New Orleans currently stops at multiple points along the I-57 Corridor. This corridor is critical for recreational, educational, and business travel; however, it is vital for the spread of innovation and business.

Amtrak is essential as Carbondale is home to Southern Illinois University, one of four of Illinois’ state universities sitting along The City of New Orleans route. Students, faculty, and staff can move easily across the state, especially on the crucial Carbondale to Chicago route. Whether headed home for a long weekend or stopping at any city along the route for tourism activities, these individuals bring necessary economic activity across Illinois.

Southern Illinois University recently shared that students would return to campus this fall. Freshman enrollment and on-campus housing are showing trends upward, meaning Amtrak routes will be crucial and, therefore, must be fully operational. Should the routes be limited, there is an increased likelihood that trains will have dense ridership with more students than usual. This crowding, in turn, limits one’s capacity to social distance and may hinder our ability to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The full funding of Amtrak only helps to protect economic activity across the state of Illinois. Anything less would run the risk of further damaging an already struggling economy and create logistical hurdles for our businesses and higher education institution to navigate.

Jennifer Olson

President & CEO

Carbondale Chamber of Commerce

