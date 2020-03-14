Voice of the Reader: Gamesmanship of Illinois criminal law
0 comments
editor's pick

Voice of the Reader: Gamesmanship of Illinois criminal law

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

Our current governor of Illinois and his fellow Democrats in the Senate and House of Representatives have succumbed to an idea that eliminating bail bond upon arrest and releasing offenders and commuting court order sentences provided by Illinois Statutes of Law would be a big win for voter families affected by incarceration of their family members whom commit crimes.

Honorable Governor, Senators, and Representatives: You are certainly right and it will get you some votes. But may I ask about the many victims of crimes committed against the citizens whom have not committed violations of Illinois law? We also vote and our voices are heard at every coffee shop, restaurant, grocery store, many churches, and communities we live, and offices we work in.

Professional law enforcement and emergency organizations from Federal, State, County, and Cities have sent a very clear message that they do not want Illinois to abolish the bail bond security to ensure that offenders of the law are locked up tight or secure and post a significant bail to insure that they will return to answer to a court of law for their offense.

I am relatively certain that all Illinois law abiding citizens may be asking themselves, "What is justice in Illinois at present?"

Michael L. Duncan

Murphysboro

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Real facts

Letter to the Editor: I have two questions: How many crimes committed by undocumented immigrants against Americans and legal immigrants is enough? And where is the compassion for the victims?

Letters

Voice of the Reader: No basis in reality

Letter to the Editor: Those who live near oil and gas development can not only see the benefits first-hand — they can also see that fear-mongering claims made by the “Keep It In the Ground” movement have little basis in reality.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Socialism

Letter to the Editor: We are wise to thoughtfully consider in what specific ways this candidate proposes to put essential socialism to work for the benefit of the general population.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Thank you

Letter to the Editor: I wish to express my appreciation to Jeﬀrey A. Robinson, Williamson County Supervisor of Assessments, and his staﬀ.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News