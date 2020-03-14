Voice of the Reader: Gamesmanship of Illinois criminal law

To the Editor:

Our current governor of Illinois and his fellow Democrats in the Senate and House of Representatives have succumbed to an idea that eliminating bail bond upon arrest and releasing offenders and commuting court order sentences provided by Illinois Statutes of Law would be a big win for voter families affected by incarceration of their family members whom commit crimes.

Honorable Governor, Senators, and Representatives: You are certainly right and it will get you some votes. But may I ask about the many victims of crimes committed against the citizens whom have not committed violations of Illinois law? We also vote and our voices are heard at every coffee shop, restaurant, grocery store, many churches, and communities we live, and offices we work in.

Professional law enforcement and emergency organizations from Federal, State, County, and Cities have sent a very clear message that they do not want Illinois to abolish the bail bond security to ensure that offenders of the law are locked up tight or secure and post a significant bail to insure that they will return to answer to a court of law for their offense.

I am relatively certain that all Illinois law abiding citizens may be asking themselves, "What is justice in Illinois at present?"