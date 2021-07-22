Voice of the Reader: Gather feedback regarding SIMMS

To the Editor:

A public meeting is scheduled Thursday, July 29, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Carbondale Civic Center. The meeting allows the public to engage with consultants and offer feedback regarding the design of the downtown Southern Illinois Multimodal Station (SIMMS). I listened to most of the City Council’s discussion of SIMMS. Here are points made needing community input.

1. The Consultants propose a daycare center within the Station. Like Council members, I have questions. Is daycare a need for downtown businesses? Does daycare in a transportation center pose safety issues? The Consultants underscored the business does not need to be a daycare center. What other kinds of businesses might work?

2. There was discussion on architectural style for the Station, Contemporary or Classical? I would like to see a design that provides continuity with our City Hall, that mirrors its’ elements. How will it look with the other downtown buildings? Regarding the interior, “let’s brand Carbondale Bucky” with mid-century modern sensibilities and large black and white photos of Buckminster Fuller’s Legacy in Carbondale. SIU has hundreds of Fuller artifacts. The Dome stands not only for Fuller’s contributions, but for the volunteer efforts of hundreds.