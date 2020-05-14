Voice of the Reader: Get it done
Voice of the Reader: Get it done

To the Editor:

The ongoing discussion of the Dakota Access Pipeline Optimization Project needs to be done and the project needs to move forward. Now more than ever, this country needs a reliable source of energy.

This is not new miles of pipeline; this is not and expansion of a current project. What the optimization project will do is allow for a doubling of oil through the existing lines by upgrading and modernizing the current stations.

The workers that will be doing the upgrades are trained in the most up to date practices and safety standards in the industry. They are paid a family sustaining wage that includes health care for them and their family and it allows them to qualify for retirement credits.

The nation is seeing record setting unemployment. This project will allow skilled professionals to keep working and providing for their families during this uncertain time.

Jerry Womick

Marion

