Voice of the Reader: Get out and vote

To the Editor:
When you vote on March 17, remember in the presidential race you must vote for the delegate(s) for your preferred candidate (Listed as: Delegates to the National Nominating Convention. Vote for not more than five). You probably won't know these people, but they are the ones who will go to Milwaukee or Charlotte and actually choose a presidential candidate. On the Republican ballot, there are only Trump delegates listed.
You have free articles remaining.
Not planning to vote? Shame on you. As a citizen, you have a responsibility to vote. Don't lose your right to complain.
Marlene Koerner
Herrin