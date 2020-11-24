Voice of the Reader: Get the COVID vaccine when it's available

To the Editor:

The past eight months has shown us how hard life is with a pandemic: mental health troubles, financial struggles, and general fatigue. As the news of a coronavirus vaccine is announced, it is normal to feel many things: relief, hope, and suspicion. It is often hard to trust what we can’t understand and normal to question how the vaccine will impact you. Even if you are suspicious, it is important to trust the agencies there to protect us and get the COVID-19 vaccine.

I am a 22-year-old medical student at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. When I was very young, my family never got the flu shot. Until, as a kindergartener, I brought a flu to my grandparents’ house that almost killed them. Since then, my family has gotten the flu shot every year and a flu hasn’t threatened their lives again.

I am looking at the coronavirus vaccine in the same way. It is likely that I will not get a severe case of COVID, but just like when I was 6 years old, I may harm the people I love the most if I do not work to protect them. While I may be curious about how the vaccine was made, I will get it to protect myself and my grandmas. I urge you to consider the people you love most, and when the vaccine is made available, to use the opportunity to show them your love. Trust and get the COVID vaccine.